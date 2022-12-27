 
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Prince William’s Christmas gift for Kate Middleton revealed

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

Prince William and his wife Kate Middleton celebrated the Christmas Day with King Charles and other senior royals at Sandringham.

The Prince and Princess of Wales attended the traditional Sandringham Christmas celebrations with their children Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis.

The Sun has disclosed a glamorous Christmas gift, Kate Middleton received from her husband Prince William.

According to the publication, Kate opted to elevate her stunning ensemble with a glamorous gift from Prince William – a stunning pair of £100 gold earrings from chic Parisian brand, Sézane.

Kate Middleton's earrings sold out within minutes online as royal fans rushed to compliment the Princess of Wales as she stepped out wearing the jewelry.

One fan tweeted: “They are gorgeous earrings, she is bound to love them. I wish my husband was as thoughtful as William!”

