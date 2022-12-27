 
Tuesday Dec 27 2022
Prince Andrew 'will never be a senior working royal' despite Sandringham appearance

Tuesday Dec 27, 2022

A royal expert recently dished on Prince Andrew’s recent appearance at Sandringham for Christmas celebrations, noting that the Duke will never be a working senior royal.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams told Daily Mail: “Andrew’s appearance at the St Mary Magdalene Church at Sandringham today, comes a day after it was reported that he is now not allowed to have an office in Buckingham Palace, retain a small staff or use it as an address.”

“He is clearly on his own and may recruit his own team as he battles to be rehabilitated. He is still a member of the Royal Family hence his appearance,” the expert continued.

"However, he is not and will never be a senior working royal as he once was, King Charles has made this clear,” Richard added.

Meanwhile, a palace insider recently told The Sun that Prince Andrew’s ‘any presence at the Palace’ is ‘officially over’.

"The King has made it clear. He isn’t a working royal. He’s on his own,” the insider added.

