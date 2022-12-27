 
Prince Harry could reveal name of 'alleged racist royal' in his memoir

King Charles III's younger son Prince Harry has more to spill in his hotly-anticipated memoir, according to a royal biographer.

The Duke of Sussex may reveal name of the 'alleged racist royal' in his book, titled Spare, according to Katie Nicholl - writer of new book 'The New Royals - Harry'. She added Meghan Markle's husband will not hold back in the ghost-written book.

Asked what we can expect from Harry's upcoming memoir, Katie told OK!: "Similar themes, the title is very indicative of the thrust of this book, Harry struggles with being the spare and his frustration."

She went on saying: "I suspect we will hear more about growing up royal which will be very interesting and clearly his journey to find the one. Their love story will perhaps be retold. There is still a lot more he can say, there are conversations he can cover."

Asked whether the royals, including William, would be "terrified" of the upcoming release, she answered: "I don’t think the royal family are terrified by anything, least of all of what is going to come next in Harry’s autobiography."

"Whilst I think in this instance the palace's lack of response is the right thing, there needs to be a shot across the bow from the palace to Harry and Meghan [Markle] that this is not going to be tolerated and this has to stop," she said, alluding to the pair's many claims.

Katie claims: "He can reveal the alleged racist royal, he can reveal what William actually said in that text message which was so tantalising held up to Meghan but not screened to the rest of the world."

Jennie Bond, former BBC royal correspondent, previously told the same outlet that she believes the Royals will have been saddened by the prospect of Harry's book, as well as the implications of the title 'Spare'.

"I think Harry’s book will be more controversial than the Netflix docuseries because the title is searingly honest," according to Jennie.

