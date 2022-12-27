Kate Middleton attracts massive praise for Dina earrings

 
Kate Middleton has become a style icon with her wowing fashion choices as millions of fans practice the same to look as pretty as the Princess of Wales.

Prince William's wife attracted massive praise for her gold-plated jewellery she rocked during a walkabout after the Christmas Day service at Sandringham in Norfolk this week.

Prince Louis mom was spotted wearing the ocean blue Dina earrings, reportedly given by her husband for Christmas, during her Christmas outing.

Royal fans went gaga and praised the princess for her stunning Christmas look in green winter outfit associated with eye-catching earrings that really elevated Kate's look, with one writing: "Love that Prince William knows his wife's taste in earrings - a perfect Christmas gift for the Princess of Wales!" They then added in a comment: "They looked gorgeous on her!"

