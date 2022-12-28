 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Cher misses her mother, who died days before getting an engagement-like diamond ring from boyfriend

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Cher misses her mother, who died days before getting an engagement-like diamond ring from boyfriend

Cher appeared to yearn for her mother the day she woke up to getting. a sparkling diamond ring from boyfriend.

On December 26, Cher shared on Twitter, "Woke up Min ago,& 1st thing …B4 I Opened my eyes,I Thought…I Need 2 Run To Moms & Show Her my ring…'she Loves Diamonds.'"

According to People, Cher further shared in her tweet, "Before I realized it..I Had Little Tear, But Im sure this is natural." Cher's mother Georgia Holt died just before Christmas on December 22 at age 96.

Cher, 76, noted that her late mother's "ears were burning," as she recalled memories of her over Christmas. "WHAT A WOMAN," she expressed.

On December 25, the singing sensation shared the picture of a dazzling, engagement-like pear-shaped diamond ring on Twitter and expressed that it was a gift from her boyfriend, Alexander "AE" Edwards, 36. Although, she hasn't confirmed her engagement yet.


More From Entertainment:

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom pose barefoot on mirrored floor as they spend Christmas together

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom pose barefoot on mirrored floor as they spend Christmas together
King Charles first Christmas message attracts highest viewing figures

King Charles first Christmas message attracts highest viewing figures
'American Horror Story' star Billie Lourd misses her mom Carrie Fisher: 'I Wish My Momby Were Here'

'American Horror Story' star Billie Lourd misses her mom Carrie Fisher: 'I Wish My Momby Were Here'
Katie Price seen walking with bandaged foot after surgery

Katie Price seen walking with bandaged foot after surgery
Adele whopping net worth will leave you in shock

Adele whopping net worth will leave you in shock

Denise Austin reveals her secrets to getting in shape at the age of 65

Denise Austin reveals her secrets to getting in shape at the age of 65
Kate Hudson elaborates on the effects of cancel culture on young generation

Kate Hudson elaborates on the effects of cancel culture on young generation
Celine Dion wishes fans 'best of health' after opening up about her stiff person syndrome

Celine Dion wishes fans 'best of health' after opening up about her stiff person syndrome
'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end

'Schitt's Creek' cast hints at a movie after the show's end
Emma Roberts wishes son Rhodes' happy second birthday with special post

Emma Roberts wishes son Rhodes' happy second birthday with special post
Prince Louis' sweet gesture to his sister Princess Charlotte leaves fans gushing, video goes viral

Prince Louis' sweet gesture to his sister Princess Charlotte leaves fans gushing, video goes viral
Chris Rock's Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ release date is out

Chris Rock's Netflix Special ‘Selective Outrage’ release date is out