 
entertainment
Wednesday Dec 28 2022
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan Twitter wiped after explosive Queen tweets from hacker

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Dec 28, 2022

Piers Morgan's Twitter account has been wiped out hours after being hacked.

The 57-year-old former Good Morning Britain shocked fans when a bunch of expletive tweets were posted from his account.

Some of them went on to curse the Queen while others took a jibe at former British PM, Boris Johnson, and singer Ed Sheeran.

While the journalist kept silent, his son Spencer Morgan confirmed the news.

"Obviously dad’s finally been hacked," he tweeted before adding, "Ideal when he’s in a different time zone."

More From Entertainment:

'Narcissist' Meghan Markle 'irritating' expert with 'vanity': 'Ego has limits'

'Narcissist' Meghan Markle 'irritating' expert with 'vanity': 'Ego has limits'
Prince Harry, Meghan earned 'no reason' to be in King Charles speech: Diana aide

Prince Harry, Meghan earned 'no reason' to be in King Charles speech: Diana aide
Prince Harry ex 'knew relationship would not last' after Valentines Day 'blowup'

Prince Harry ex 'knew relationship would not last' after Valentines Day 'blowup'
Khloe Kardashian talks about 'tears she cried' in emotional year end post

Khloe Kardashian talks about 'tears she cried' in emotional year end post
Drew Barrymore 'numbed' divorce 'pain' by drowning in alcohol

Drew Barrymore 'numbed' divorce 'pain' by drowning in alcohol
'Meghan asks director to submit documentary for Golden Globes, Oscars'

'Meghan asks director to submit documentary for Golden Globes, Oscars'

Sofia Vergara goes glam as she continues island vacation with Joe Manganiello

Sofia Vergara goes glam as she continues island vacation with Joe Manganiello
Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom pose barefoot on mirrored floor as they spend Christmas together

Katy Perry, Orlando Bloom pose barefoot on mirrored floor as they spend Christmas together
King Charles first Christmas message attracts highest viewing figures

King Charles first Christmas message attracts highest viewing figures
Cher misses her mother, who died days before getting an engagement-like diamond ring from boyfriend

Cher misses her mother, who died days before getting an engagement-like diamond ring from boyfriend
'American Horror Story' star Billie Lourd misses her mom Carrie Fisher: 'I Wish My Momby Were Here'

'American Horror Story' star Billie Lourd misses her mom Carrie Fisher: 'I Wish My Momby Were Here'
Katie Price seen walking with bandaged foot after surgery

Katie Price seen walking with bandaged foot after surgery