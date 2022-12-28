Piers Morgan Twitter wiped after explosive Queen tweets from hacker

Piers Morgan's Twitter account has been wiped out hours after being hacked.



The 57-year-old former Good Morning Britain shocked fans when a bunch of expletive tweets were posted from his account.

Some of them went on to curse the Queen while others took a jibe at former British PM, Boris Johnson, and singer Ed Sheeran.

While the journalist kept silent, his son Spencer Morgan confirmed the news.

"Obviously dad’s finally been hacked," he tweeted before adding, "Ideal when he’s in a different time zone."