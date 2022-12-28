 
Iqra Aziz, Yasir Hussain dedicate a post to each other amid wedding anniversary

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain got married on December 28, 2019
Pakistan’s most-loved couple; Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain are celebrating their third anniversary today.

On this special occasion, the duo has penned down quirky messages for each other on their social media handles. Both have dedicated a lovely and funny post to each other on Instagram.

Yasir, who is already widely-known for his spontaneous wit, wrote: “20 min baad hamari shadi ko 3 saal ho jaengy. Yeh time kesy guzra pata hi nahi chala (aap ko). 3 saal 3 min ki tarha guzar gaye (aap k) Agar mujh se poochen toh agar mujhay dobara moqa mily tab bhi mai aap se hi shadi karna chahoun ga. Because I love you. Because you have a beautiful soul. Happy anniversary baby.”

Meanwhile, Iqra also penned a romantic note for him. She wrote: “3 years of Togetherness, love and beautiful memories. Shayir kehte hain is shair main; ‘tumse koi pyara koi masoom nahi hai… kya cheez ho tum khud tumhain maloom nah hai.’ I love you.”

Iqra Aziz and Yasir Hussain tied a knot on December 28, 2019. The duo welcomes an adorable little baby boy in July 2021 and named him Kabir.

