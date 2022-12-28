 
Tobey Maguire reflects back on signing autograph as Elijah Wood

Spider-Man movie lead actor Tobey Maguire shared the story of signing an autograph as The Lord of the Rings act Elijah Wood for a confused fan.

Maguire, who was starred and garnered popularity in the Sam Raimi Spider-Man franchise.

The 47-year-old actor experienced his popularity ballooning at about the same time as Wood's did.

As Maguire started playing the role of Peter Parker in 2002, Wood started doing Frodo Baggins, the lovable and troubled protagonist of The Lord of the Rings trilogy, in 2001.

Both iconic roles have even returned to public consciousness now that The Rings of Power and Spider-Man: No Way Home have restored their relevance.

Based on the actors' physical similarities becoming more vivid, while promoting his newest film Babylon Maguire shared a story about being mistaken for Wood.

It even led to Maguire signing an autograph while pretending to be The Lord of the Rings star, just to avoid making the fan realize that she has mistaken.

Unfortunately, this wasn't the first time that someone had mistaken his identity. Daniel Radcliffe even jokingly picked Wood to play him in a biopic, based on the resemblance the duo have.

