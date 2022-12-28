Prince Louis hilarious antics steal spotlight throughout 2022

Prince William and Kate Middleton's youngest child Prince Louis attracted massive praise for his natural talent of spreading smiles and happiness with his mischievous antics at every royal engagement throughout the year.



The little prince entertained the audience with his funny, but natural, gestures at the late Queen's Platinum Jubilee in June. He was spotted grumpily covering his ears during a flyover at Trooping the Colour and appeared waving too much in a carriage procession.

The little prince was caught on camera sticking his tongue out at his mother. At the Trooping the Colour, Louis really stole the limelight with his grumpy display.



Royal fans on social media found his ever-changing moods extremely relatable, with images of the prince pulling hilarious faces circulating online for months. His reaction to the Queen’s Birthday Parade took the internet by storm.

But it was not the last time, as his antics caught the attention of royal fans again in September, when Louis refused to hold his father Prince William's hand as he arrived for his first day at school.

Prince Louis' moods ranged wildly from excitement, to annoyance and despair as the youngest Wales child watched the fly past from a spot right next to the late Queen. The young royal was even seen chatting with his great grandmother briefly as RAF planes flew by, before angrily covering his ears when the noise became too much to handle.

Louis wasn't the only royal kid to get up to mischief in the royal box, with Charlotte and their cousins spotted having a playful fight over a packet of sweets.