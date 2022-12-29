 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
Thursday Dec 29, 2022

James Corden recalls auditioning for THIS iconic role in ‘The Lord of the Rings’

James Corden has revealed that he once auditioned for a role in The Lord of the Rings film trilogy, but confessed it didn't go very well.

The comedian, 44, told Joshua Horowitz that he tried his luck for the iconic role of hobbit and Frodo's best friend, Samwise Gamgee, which eventually went to Sean Astin.

Speaking of his audition experience during an appearance on the Happy Sad Confused podcast, Corden said, “Not good. Every single person in London auditioned for Lord of the Rings. Everybody!”


“I auditioned for Samwise and I was sort of, I was doing it, Josh! I was doing the accent and everything,” he said.

However, the TV show host explained that he had in fact made it past the first round of auditions – but ultimately missed out the final call.

“Two of my other friends went in,” he recalled. “And then we all got called back the next day, and then we got called back the next day, and then none of us got called back after that.”

Corden was asked if he was able to watch the film trilogy after failing the audition, to which he jokingly replied, “No, I very much enjoyed those.”

Besides Sean, Elijah Wood, Dominic Monaghan and Billy Boyd all landed roles as the four main hobbits in the hit Peter Jackson’s adaptation - based on the work of J. R. R. Tolkien. 

