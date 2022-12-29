 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
Web Desk

Tristan Thompson, daughter take over Khloe Kardashians' kitchen for dance video: Watch

Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Tristan Thompson took the charge to be an amazing dance partner of his daughter in a recent video.

The NBA player, who shares a daughter with Khloe Kardashian, showed off his dancing skills on Tuesday when they both grooved to Shawn Mendes’s hit song There’s Nothing Holdin’ Me Back.

Tristan and the 4-year-old were apparently shooting in Khloe’s kitchen. Taking to Instagram, the 31-year-old captioned the video: “When my princess asks if daddy can dance…anything for my baby girl.”

Meanwhile, the Good American founder took to Instagram Stories and posted “cryptic quotes” about “meeting the most broken version” of herself “but also the strongest”.

“A difficult truth to accept is that no matter what you choose to do with your life, people will judge, so just do you,” it said.

In the end, Khloe sent out a prayer to her friends for New Year, adding, “I pray 2023 treats my friends well. I hope they get everything they've been working hard for.”

