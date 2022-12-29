Prince Harry, Meghan Markle planning big to overshadow King Charles coronation?

There are speculations that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are planning big for their son Archie's fourth birthday to overshadow King Charles III's coronation.



Meghan and Harry's eldest child Archie will be celebrating his birthday on May 6 on the same day the Britain's new monarch will formally rise to the throne. It is being feared that the clash could deepen royal tensions between the the palace and the Sussexes.

Some experts are claiming that the Duke and Duchess of Sussex are planning something big to steal King Charles' thunder as they don't seem to sit quiet. Buckingham Palace has announced the coronation date but did not offer further details.

Charles III will be crowned at Westminster Abbey, alongside his wife Queen Consort Camilla, at an event likely to bring together all members of the Royal Family, world leaders, state dignitaries and other religious figures.

However, royal fans and experts believe that Harry and Meghan, who allegedly made an attempt to overshadow Prince William and Kate Middleton's US visit, would be planning something big to undermine the Britain's new King's big event.