Mark Wahlberg says he looks like his daughter in throwback picture

Mark Wahlberg took to Instagram to share a throwback picture of himself in which he said he looks a lot like his daughter, Grace. He even shared a picture of Grace beside his for the fans to make comparisons and notice the resemblance, according to Fox News.

Mark shared a side-by-side post of an older image of himself in which he had longer hair along with a current picture of his 12-year-old daughter. The resemblance was uncanny which was also pointed out by the fans in the comment section.

Mark captioned the post, "They say we look alike?"

Mark's wife Rhea Durham also commented on the post which consisted of several heart emojis and the father-daughter emoji.

Mark and Rhea have been married for 13 years and are parents to Ella, 19, Michael, 16, and Brendan, 14. The couple moved their three children out of Hollywood to Nevada in October to give them a better life.

Mark said, "So, to be able to give my kids a better life and follow and pursue their dreams — whether it be my daughter as an equestrian, my son as a basketball player, my younger son as a golfer — this made a lot more sense for us."