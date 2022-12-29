 
entertainment
Thursday Dec 29 2022
By
Web Desk

Avatar: The Way of Water VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati talks about experience of working with James Cameron

By
Web Desk

Thursday Dec 29, 2022

Avatar: The Way of Water VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati talks about experience of working with James Cameron
Avatar: The Way of Water VFX supervisor Pavani Rao Boddapati talks about experience of working with James Cameron

Pavani Rao Boddapati, the VFX supervisor of the newly released movie Avatar: The Way of Water, shared her experience of working with the director of the science fiction film James Cameron, as reported by Hindustan Times.

Pavani shared that James was very supportive of the team of the film and was always very generous in his praise.

Pavani said about James, "We have calls with him a couple of times a day and he is very expressive and enthusiastic in his praise."

She further added, "There are some key phrases where when he's finalising a shot, he'll say, 'Bingo, Bongo' or he'll say, 'You nailed it!' and those become memes. And the artists love it. That becomes the high point of the day. He is very generous in his praise and he is very happy with what we've produced."

Avatar 2 stars Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldana, and Sigourney Weaver from its sequel while also adding Kate Winslet in the sequel. Avatar: The Way of Water is the widest release ever in cinema history.

More From Entertainment:

Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband

Miley Cyrus on having 'fun' in 20s and New Year resolution advice from Dolly Parton's husband
Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee

Marvel to release Disney+ documentary on comic hero creator Stan Lee
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's pre-Megxit plan unveiled
Offset share photos of Ski trip with Cradi B on two sons: Check them out

Offset share photos of Ski trip with Cradi B on two sons: Check them out
'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $1 billion mark at the box office

'Avatar: The Way of Water' crosses the $1 billion mark at the box office
Jake Gyllenhaal reveals why he agreed to do Strange World

Jake Gyllenhaal reveals why he agreed to do Strange World
Stan Lee documentary to release in 2023, announced by Marvel

Stan Lee documentary to release in 2023, announced by Marvel
Jeff Ross finds himself becoming a part of Texas death row appeal

Jeff Ross finds himself becoming a part of Texas death row appeal
Eddie Cibrian denies cheating allegations made by Brandi Glanville

Eddie Cibrian denies cheating allegations made by Brandi Glanville
Mark Wahlberg says he looks like his daughter in throwback picture

Mark Wahlberg says he looks like his daughter in throwback picture
Jessica Simpson looks super cosy in her winter look: Photo

Jessica Simpson looks super cosy in her winter look: Photo
Kanye West former manager to hire 'appropriate agencies' to find the rapper

Kanye West former manager to hire 'appropriate agencies' to find the rapper