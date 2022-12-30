Prince George targeted by Chinese seller in shocking photoshop-fail

Prince George was targeted by an Amazon seller who used a photoshopped image of the young prince to sell machetes

Prince George, the eldest son of Prince William, is the latest victim of an online photoshop-fail moment after an Amazon seller used an altered image of the prince to sell toy machetes.

According to reports, an old photo of the nine-year-old heir to the throne was altered to show him holding the toy blade, priced at £19.99 on an Amazon advertisement from the firm Zhou-long.

The original photo of Prince George was actually taken all the way back in 2016 by royal photographer Matt Porteous and released on his third birthday.

The photoshopped image was caught by an online shopper, who later told The Sun: “I nearly dropped my cup of tea while I was browsing present ideas for my grandkids. There was Prince George looking like an extra from Pirates of the Caribbean.”

“I don’t suppose this has the royal seal of approval,” the shopper added.

Amazon has since responded with a statement saying: “All sellers must follow our guidelines and those who do not will be subject to action including potential removal of their account. The image in question has been removed.”