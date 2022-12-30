 
entertainment
Friday Dec 30 2022
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian subtly denies Christmas family snap photoshop claims

By
Web Desk

Friday Dec 30, 2022

Kim Kardashian subtly denies Christmas family snap photoshop claims
Kim Kardashian subtly denies Christmas family snap photoshop claims 

Kim Kardashian faced another photoshop allegation after she dropped glamourous glimpses from the Kardashian-Jenner lavish Christmas bash.

However, The Kardashians star, 42, has quietly proved the trollers wrong over the latest drama after uploading a behind-the-shoot video.

Kim, earlier this week, posted a sweet family snap featuring her famous siblings – Kourtney and Khloe Kardashian, and Kendall and Kylie Jenner and mom Kris Jenner.

The reality TV stars posed in front of a Christmas tree and the picture spark massive reaction from the fans.

Many eagle-eyed fans spotted some questionable details and alleged the SKIMS founder of editing every Kardashian-Jenner family member in the frame.

Fans questioned everyone’s appearance as they were looking in different directions, while Kendall’s feet were seemingly on top of Kylie’s gown.

Kim, on Thursday, took to Instagram and shared a video of the moment all the family members gathered around the tree, with cameras clicking from all directions.

The mother-of-four didn’t caption the short clip, she, however, confirmed that there were no photoshop skills were used in the picture.

Kim donned a gorgeous silver gown, and Kourtney slipped into a skintight white ruché dress. Kris, Khloe and Kendall all looked gorgeous in stunning red looks.

