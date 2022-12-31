Sarah Ferguson 'never' got Prince Andrew after marriage: 'Saw him 40 days a year'

Sarah Ferguson once talked about the reason she parted ways with Prince Andrew.

Speaking with US TV host Ernie Manouse in 2010, the mother-of-two said: "My deal was that I was marrying my man, who happened to be a prince and a naval officer.

"But what I got was not the man, I got the palace, and didn't get him. For our marriage, I saw him 40 days a year."

The Duke and Duchess of York separated in 1992.

At the time, the Palace launched an official statement: "In view of the media speculation which the Queen finds especially undesirable during the general election campaign, Her Majesty is issuing the following statement...

"Last week, lawyers acting for the Duchess of York initiated discussions about a formal separation for the Duke and Duchess. These discussions are not yet completed and nothing will be said until they are."