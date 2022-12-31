 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
By
Reuters

Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention

By
Reuters

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention

A lawyer for internet personality Andrew Tate said on Friday (December 30) his defence team had appealed a court order to extend his detention by 30 days on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.

Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian suspects were detained on Thursday for an initial 24 hours after raids on their properties in Bucharest.

Lawyer Eugen Vidineac said the court would make a final decision after considering the appeal, and that from the defence's perspective there were "no grounds" for the order, which he said was the most drastic preventative measure possible.

Prosecutors said the Tate brothers had been under criminal investigation since April.

A Romanian court agreed late on Friday to extend the detention of Andrew Tate by 30 days, after the divisive internet personality was arrested.

More From Entertainment:

Madonna offers fans rare glimpse of her fun Malawi trip

Madonna offers fans rare glimpse of her fun Malawi trip
Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months: Report

Shakira decides to stay in Barcelona for few more months: Report

Blake Lively reflects on a moment from her ‘magical year’

Blake Lively reflects on a moment from her ‘magical year’
King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla warned their new plan won’t be ‘an easy ride’

King Charles III, Queen Consort Camilla warned their new plan won’t be ‘an easy ride’
This ‘Spider-Man’ actor earned the most in their films

This ‘Spider-Man’ actor earned the most in their films
Taylor Swift ‘22’ lyric appears in White House 2022 year-end review

Taylor Swift ‘22’ lyric appears in White House 2022 year-end review

Anna Kendrick opens up on past relationship abuse amid 'Alice, Darling'

Anna Kendrick opens up on past relationship abuse amid 'Alice, Darling'
Sam Asghari responds to allegations that he is ‘controlling’ wife Britney Spears

Sam Asghari responds to allegations that he is ‘controlling’ wife Britney Spears
'Squid Game': South Korea awards highest honour to series team

'Squid Game': South Korea awards highest honour to series team
King Charles III to execute his ‘five-year’ plan ‘very quickly’

King Charles III to execute his ‘five-year’ plan ‘very quickly’