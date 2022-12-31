Andrew Tate lawyer says appeal lodged against court order for 30 days detention

A lawyer for internet personality Andrew Tate said on Friday (December 30) his defence team had appealed a court order to extend his detention by 30 days on suspicion of human trafficking, rape and forming an organised crime group.



Tate, his brother Tristan and two Romanian suspects were detained on Thursday for an initial 24 hours after raids on their properties in Bucharest.

Lawyer Eugen Vidineac said the court would make a final decision after considering the appeal, and that from the defence's perspective there were "no grounds" for the order, which he said was the most drastic preventative measure possible.

Prosecutors said the Tate brothers had been under criminal investigation since April.

A Romanian court agreed late on Friday to extend the detention of Andrew Tate by 30 days, after the divisive internet personality was arrested.