Barbara Walters prefers living a private life before her death

Barbara Walters reportedly preferred to live a private life, which is why, she made a public appearance six years ago before her death on December 30 at the age of 93.



According to Page Six, Barbara last attended the opening night of The Father at the Samuel J. Friedman Theatre in New York City in 2016.

The outlet reported that the late female journalist bid her farewell to daily television with her final co-host appearance on The View on May 16, 2014.

In 2015, Barbara dropped a final Instagram post with a caption, “Decided that I might make a fan happy today, I mean its Monday.”

A representative for The View creator told outlet that Barbara “passed away peacefully in her home surrounded by loved ones”.

“Barbara lived her life with no regrets. She was a trailblazer not only for female journalists, but for all women,” added the statement released to the media.