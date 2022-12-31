 
entertainment
Saturday Dec 31 2022
Saturday Dec 31, 2022

New Zealand, Australia welcome 2023 as million watch firework display at Opera House

Australia and New Zealand welcome 2023 with boom as more than a million gathered to watch the incredible firework display at the Opera House in Sydney to celebrate New Year.

A large number of people enjoyed the moment with all their hearts and entered the new year with dance, music and firework. Millions around the world are ringing in the New Year in massive celebrations - many for the first time since 2019.

An opera house is a theatre building used for performances of opera. It usually includes a stage, an orchestra pit, audience seating, and backstage facilities for costumes and building sets.

People are looking forward to finish 2022 on a positive note of the human spirit as we live in hope 2023 brings more joy and prosperity to the world.

The Pacific nation of Kiribati became the first country to greet the new year, with the clock ticking into 2023 one hour ahead of neighbours. New Zealand also ushered in the New Year with fireworks and a massive light show.

Tonight in Scotland, thousands of people will attend Edinburgh’s traditional Hogmanay celebrations as they return for the first time in three years. In London, large crowds are expected to travel to the capital to see the fireworks and enjoy celebrations without restrictions.

