Saturday Dec 31 2022
Teresa Giudice says she and her husband Luis Ruelas are very much 'into each other'

Saturday Dec 31, 2022

Teresa Giudice talked about her chemistry with her husband Luis Ruelas in a recent interview and said that they both are very much into each other, as reported by Fox News.

Teresa shared about the passion they both have for each other and said that the spark is still there in their relationship, as it was during the honeymoon period, even four months later.

Teresa said, "That was on our honeymoon. You figure morning, afternoon, nighttime and in between. But I mean, listen, my point is, if you don't do that, then that's not normal."

She further added, "That means you love the person you're with and want to be with ... I mean if not, then why be with that person? It's a normal thing when you love someone."

Teresa and Luis met each other in 2020 and they got engaged in October. The couple got married at the Park Chateau Estate & Gardens in New Jersey in August.

