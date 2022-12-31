 
entertainment
Dua Lipa to build multi-million dollar mansion in Albania

Dua Lipa to build multi-million dollar mansion in Albania

Dua Lipa is reportedly building a massive multi-million dollar mansion in Sarande, Albania, reveals source.

According to Page Six, the source close to Dua revealed that the Levitating hit-maker’s new home will be built in the coastal city, opposite the Greek island of Corfu.

The outlet reported that the singer was born in Britain to immigrant Albanian parents Anesa and Dukagjin Lipa. However, Dua got her Albanian citizenship in November by President Bajram Begaj.

In 2016, the songstress along with her father established the Sunny Hill Foundation to raise funds in Albania and helped people who were going through financial crunch.

Interestingly, Dua also owned a home in London other than this mansion.

Last month, the outlet revealed that Dua’s getting “cosy” with rapper Jack Harlow. 

They met at Variety Hitmakers Brunch in Los Angeles and ever since have been in “constant communication”.

