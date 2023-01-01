 
YG Entertainment responds to rumors of BLACKPINK leaving 

YG Entertainment has issued an official statement relating to the girl band BLACKPINK leaving.

On January 1, The Korea Herald reported that the management film confirmed that ‘BLACKPINK will not leave label YG Entertainment’.

The music agency official also denied the reports that BLACKPINK will join The Black Label, a YG affiliate headed by producer Teddy.

Recently, the news outlet reported that the K-pop girl group BLACKPINK will be changing their managing label to THE BLACK LABEL after leaving their existing agency YG Entertainment.

At that time, YG Entertainment official said that "I’m not in the position to confirm the news, but our contracts with the members have not yet ended. It’s hard to confirm whether they will sign with The Black Label or not after the end of their contract."

