Kim Kardashian opens up on drinking more coffee, alcohol; ‘Why not?’

Kim Kardashian revealed that she regularly started drinking coffee and alcohol one year ago, on her 42nd birthday.

The SKIMS founder, 42, opened up about the changes in her life and said, "I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol."

Kim made the revelation on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast. "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit," the reality TV star said.

The Kardashians star, who is currently studying to be a lawyer, detailed her decision, saying, "Cause why not, you know? I just feel like I work a lot and I focus.”

“All day after school then it's like product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN," the reality TV star added.

Kim said, "I just don't ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing. So my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn't have done that before.”

Kim also revealed her favorite drink, "It just has to be a little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila,"

"I have two shots and I'm like so good. It's been fun," she added.