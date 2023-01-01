 
entertainment
Sunday Jan 01 2023
By
Web Desk

Kim Kardashian opens up on drinking more coffee, alcohol; ‘Why not?’

By
Web Desk

Sunday Jan 01, 2023

Kim Kardashian opens up on drinking more coffee, alcohol; ‘Why not?’
Kim Kardashian opens up on drinking more coffee, alcohol; ‘Why not?’

Kim Kardashian revealed that she regularly started drinking coffee and alcohol one year ago, on her 42nd birthday.

The SKIMS founder, 42, opened up about the changes in her life and said, "I started to drink a little bit at the age of 42. Coffee and alcohol."

Kim made the revelation on Gwyneth Paltrow's Goop podcast. "I feel like I just gotta let loose a little bit," the reality TV star said.

The Kardashians star, who is currently studying to be a lawyer, detailed her decision, saying, "Cause why not, you know? I just feel like I work a lot and I focus.”

“All day after school then it's like product meetings and testing things and packaging meetings and everything for SKKN," the reality TV star added.

Kim said, "I just don't ever feel comfortable just laying around doing nothing. So my version of that has been to spend some time with my friends and have a drink and stay out a little bit later, when I probably wouldn't have done that before.”

Kim also revealed her favorite drink, "It just has to be a little shot of pineapple and a shot of tequila,"

"I have two shots and I'm like so good. It's been fun," she added.

More From Entertainment:

King Charles warned for more fire from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry

King Charles warned for more fire from Meghan Markle, Prince Harry
David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve

David Beckham truly ‘misses’ son Brooklyn on New Year's Eve
Meghan Markle convinced 'royals were against her’ with New Year’s photo

Meghan Markle convinced 'royals were against her’ with New Year’s photo
King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’

King Charles ‘spared’ in Prince Harry’s explosive upcoming memoir ‘Spare’
Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE

Netflix ‘Riverdale’ star Lili Reinhart shares rare on-set PHOTOS for NYE
‘The Pointer Sisters’ singer Anita dies at 74

‘The Pointer Sisters’ singer Anita dies at 74
Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse dies on New Year’s Eve from cancer

Jeremiah Green of Modest Mouse dies on New Year’s Eve from cancer
James Corden almost landed Brendan Fraser’s role in ‘The Whale’

James Corden almost landed Brendan Fraser’s role in ‘The Whale’
Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spends New Year’s Eve at the hospital

Reese Witherspoon’s daughter spends New Year’s Eve at the hospital
Andrew Tate visited India for Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?

Andrew Tate visited India for Bollywood actress Karishma Sharma?
Netflix unveils FIRST LOOK at young Lady Dunburry in 'Bridgerton' prequel

Netflix unveils FIRST LOOK at young Lady Dunburry in 'Bridgerton' prequel