 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

Ben Affleck's sweetheart Jennifer Lopez rings in 2023 with mesmerising post

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Ben Afflecks sweetheart Jennifer Lopez rings in 2023 with mesmerising post

Superstar Jennifer Lopez celebrated the first day of 2023 with fans as she shared her inaugural post of new year on Instagram Sunday.

Ben Affleck's darling Lopez was all smiles as she took to Instagram to share a video and a few snaps of herself from her New Year’s eve bash, captioning: “HAPPY NEW YEAR!"

The ‘On The Floor’ hitmaker looked stunning in royal red and black bodycon gown with smokey makeup, as she sipped wine from her glass and smiled at the camera.

After watching the clip, fans went gaga and dropped heart emojis fans in the the comment section to admire the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer and wished her for the coming year, with one wrote: "Wow. Jlo may this year brings u even more happinesses babe."

Another fan penned: "Wish u all the love and success this year jlo my daughter is mexican and Puerto Rican and I’m glad she has exceptional women like you to follow she already loves if u had my love."

More From Entertainment:

Eminem was the most watched rapper on YouTube in 2022

Eminem was the most watched rapper on YouTube in 2022

'Avatar' sequel leads in N.America, passes $1 billion globally

'Avatar' sequel leads in N.America, passes $1 billion globally
James Cameron reveals MAJOR Na’vis changes in 'Avatar3'

James Cameron reveals MAJOR Na’vis changes in 'Avatar3'
Christine McGuinness shares glam pics as Paddy posts about 'ups and downs' of year

Christine McGuinness shares glam pics as Paddy posts about 'ups and downs' of year
Olivia Munn once pulled 'Kanye' on Taylor Swift

Olivia Munn once pulled 'Kanye' on Taylor Swift
Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey reveal loss of baby: 2022 was 'Wonderful and Heart-Wrenching'

Russell Dickerson and Wife Kailey reveal loss of baby: 2022 was 'Wonderful and Heart-Wrenching'
Former model Carla Howe makes shocking revelations about Andrew Tate

Former model Carla Howe makes shocking revelations about Andrew Tate
Prince William, Kate Middleton warned ahead of Prince Harry's memoir release

Prince William, Kate Middleton warned ahead of Prince Harry's memoir release
Cher rings in New Year with boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Happy New Year, Daddy'

Cher rings in New Year with boyfriend Alexander 'AE' Edwards: 'Happy New Year, Daddy'
Amanda Holden gets into New Year's Eve spirit as she shares snaps from beach walk

Amanda Holden gets into New Year's Eve spirit as she shares snaps from beach walk
Lee Jong Suk reveals 'there was always a part of my heart that belonged to' IU

Lee Jong Suk reveals 'there was always a part of my heart that belonged to' IU

Halle Bailey and Dove Cameron go wild at Disneyland with Ryan Seacrest hosting from Times Square

Halle Bailey and Dove Cameron go wild at Disneyland with Ryan Seacrest hosting from Times Square