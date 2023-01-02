Ben Affleck's sweetheart Jennifer Lopez rings in 2023 with mesmerising post

Superstar Jennifer Lopez celebrated the first day of 2023 with fans as she shared her inaugural post of new year on Instagram Sunday.

Ben Affleck's darling Lopez was all smiles as she took to Instagram to share a video and a few snaps of herself from her New Year’s eve bash, captioning: “HAPPY NEW YEAR!"



The ‘On The Floor’ hitmaker looked stunning in royal red and black bodycon gown with smokey makeup, as she sipped wine from her glass and smiled at the camera.

After watching the clip, fans went gaga and dropped heart emojis fans in the the comment section to admire the ‘Jenny from the Block’ singer and wished her for the coming year, with one wrote: "Wow. Jlo may this year brings u even more happinesses babe."

Another fan penned: "Wish u all the love and success this year jlo my daughter is mexican and Puerto Rican and I’m glad she has exceptional women like you to follow she already loves if u had my love."