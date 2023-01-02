 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
Web Desk

Meghan Markle 'political ambitions' would make bombshell memoir: 'Makes sense'

Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

Meghan Markle memoir will drop greater bombshells than Prince Harry's,  says an insider.

The Duchess of Sussex is reportedly tipped to write her own life journey in a book in a bid to enter politics.

"If she's harbouring political ambitions it would make even more sense," an unnamed Hollywood agent tells The Mail on Sunday.

The insider added that they would "be surprised" if Meghan did not publish her own book in the coming months.

This comes after a source told OK magazine that Meghan's memoir was "already quietly underway" and would "leave no stone unturned".

