 
entertainment
Monday Jan 02 2023
By
Web Desk

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

By
Web Desk

Monday Jan 02, 2023

McCartney daughter gives intimate tour of Abbey Road

The daughter of pop megastar Paul McCartney has given an intimate peek into the hallowed halls of Abbey Road, the studio where he -- and many other music stars -- recorded masterpieces.

Mary McCartney directed the new documentary, "If These Walls Could Sing", which gets a worldwide release on Disney+ on January 6 after premiering in North America in December.

The London studio gave its name to arguably The Beatles' most beloved record, 1969's "Abbey Road", and it was on the nearby zebra crossing that the Fab Four shot their legendary cover photo.

"I have a personal connection with the studio," Mary McCartney told AFP.

"I grew up coming here, we lived nearby. I have a very funny picture that I love -- my mum (Linda McCartney) leading a pony across the zebra crossing."

Inevitably, The Beatles occupy a major part of the 90-minute documentary, since they recorded no less than 190 of their 210 songs there.

But Abbey Road has a long history, established in 1931 by record company EMI.

Initially dedicated to classical music, it had cutting edge technology for the time, and was used by composer and conductor Edward Elgar shortly before his death in 1934.

"So many people come to Abbey Road to the zebra crossing but don't come inside because it's a busy working studio, so I wanted to bring the viewer inside," said McCartney.

The studio became "the bunker" for The Beatles after the hysteria surrounding the group led them to quit touring in 1966, recalls Giles Martin, son of their producer George Martin, in the film.

Many stars have since sought to tap into the magic of the place, from Elton John and Pink Floyd to Led Zeppelin and Oasis -- all of whom feature in the new film.

"Each person tells a different story, different aspects of what makes Abbey Road a whole," said Mary McCartney.

Beatles fans have been spoiled recently, with the new documentary coming little over a year after "Get Back" in which director Peter Jackson painstakingly reworked footage of the band writing and rehearsing the album "Let it Be", including their famous performance on the roof of Abbey Road...AFP

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle understood 'unspoken' exile after Prince George photo

Prince Harry, Meghan Markle understood 'unspoken' exile after Prince George photo
Prince Harry was happy for Prince Philip after he died

Prince Harry was happy for Prince Philip after he died

Prince Harry 'fight' detail in memoir to be 'tough' on Prince William

Prince Harry 'fight' detail in memoir to be 'tough' on Prince William
Prince Harry says he sees a lot of Meghan in Archie and a lot of Diana in Lilibet

Prince Harry says he sees a lot of Meghan in Archie and a lot of Diana in Lilibet

Reason Princess Beatrice step son is called ‘baby picasso’

Reason Princess Beatrice step son is called ‘baby picasso’
Prince Harry made ‘risqué joke’ that had Princess Diana ‘red faced’

Prince Harry made ‘risqué joke’ that had Princess Diana ‘red faced’
Kate Middleton struggles with Princess Charlotte: ‘Does not work very well’

Kate Middleton struggles with Princess Charlotte: ‘Does not work very well’
Prince Philip gushed over ‘quite normal’ wife Queen Elizabeth II

Prince Philip gushed over ‘quite normal’ wife Queen Elizabeth II
King Charles was ‘thankful’ to be on Diana ‘bedside’ during Prince William birth

King Charles was ‘thankful’ to be on Diana ‘bedside’ during Prince William birth
Princess Diana ‘wanted to disappear in room’ as Royals celebrated Christmas

Princess Diana ‘wanted to disappear in room’ as Royals celebrated Christmas
Shakira takes aim at ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique in new year message

Shakira takes aim at ex-boyfriend Gerard Pique in new year message

Eminem was the most watched rapper on YouTube in 2022

Eminem was the most watched rapper on YouTube in 2022