IU, Lee Jong Suk pen heartfelt letters to fans about relationship

Lee Jong Suk and IU have been in the headlines since they confirmed dating rumors, and now the couple steps up to share personal letters with their fans.

On January 2, Soompi reported that the two stars shared heartfelt letters to their fans following the news of their relationship.

IU's letter read: "Those who saw the articles today must know, but I am currently dating. I think our UAENA who are always worried about me and curious about how I am doing must have been really surprised, so I feel very cautious about this but, yeah..that happened!"

The singer also said, "He was a colleague for a long time, and we are building up positive feelings while relying on each other."

"Since you have all found out now, we will date quietly and beautifully to not worry my fans….!. Sorry to surprise you, but I am so apologetic and thankful to UAENA who still congratulated me and first asked how I am," IU continued.

On the other hand, Lee wrote, "I’m so sorry for surprising you at the end of the year. Thank you to the fans who yelled and cheered for me at the Drama Awards so I don’t lose my confidence."

Lee further said, "We first met when I was around my mid-20s, and it was big beyond puppy love, but I had regrets as it couldn’t be achieved. We were friends for a long time, and now it turned out like this."

"I have to introduce her well, but this is also the first time for me, so I’m worried that fans might have been really surprised and maybe a bit upset," the actor continued.