Janet Von Schmeling ‘devoted to raising son’ after split from Drake Bell

Drake Bell and wife Janet Von Schmeling parted ways after four years of marriage.

According to People Magazine, as source revealed that the actress, 28, left the former Nickelodeon star, “a few months ago.”

While the former couple have gone their separate ways, being parents is still a top priority, the insider shared with the outlet.

“Janet is devoted to raising their son,” the source said. “Drake and Janet are committed to maintaining a peaceful co-parenting relationship and giving their son the best life possible.”

The Drake & Josh alum, 36, and Von Schmeling, 28, started dating in 2013 and married in an intimate ceremony in 2018. In July 2021, the actor revealed that they had quietly welcomed a boy.

News of the couple’s split came weeks after photos and video of Bell, 36, seemingly inhaling balloons in his car while parked at a California vape shop were published by the Daily Mail in December. One of two photographed occasions saw Bell’s young son in the backseat.

According to Page Six, Von Schmeling has moved back to Florida with their son. The outlet shared that she has closed on a home and is getting support from her family.

According to the source, Bell is now getting outpatient help for substance abuse. “Drake needed to take time to get help and focus on his health,” the insider disclosed.

It’s not Bell’s first turbulent run. In 2021, he pleaded guilty to two criminal counts of attempted child endangerment and disseminating matters harmful to juveniles from an incident in 2017, via Page Six.

His legal trouble came after a 19-year-old girl accused Bell of grooming her from the age of 12 before allegedly sexually abusing her when she was 15.

Bell was sentenced to two years of probation and 200 hours of community service.