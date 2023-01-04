Mia Regan engages in PDA with boyfriend Romeo Beckham in sweet snaps

Mia Regan showered love on boyfriend Romeo Beckham in romance-filled pictures shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The footballer and son of David and Victoria Beckham, 20, looked happier than ever as his model girlfriend could not keep her hands off Romeo as she plants a kiss on his cheek

The pair both looked cosy in black jumpers as they put on an animated display sticking their tongues out and beaming for the camera.

Blonde beauty Mia wore her short light tresses in her classic cropped style and accessorised with gold hoop earrings.

It comes after it was revealed that the pair stayed in a £155-a-night adults-only log cabin on a working farm to rekindle their romance.

The duo spent Christmas at the remote 'glamping site' in the Lake District - recently named one of the best in the UK.