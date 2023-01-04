 
entertainment
Wednesday Jan 04 2023
By
Web Desk

Mia Regan engages in PDA with boyfriend Romeo Beckham in sweet snaps

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Jan 04, 2023

Mia Regan showered love on boyfriend Romeo Beckham in romance-filled pictures shared on Instagram on Wednesday.

The footballer and son of David and Victoria Beckham, 20, looked happier than ever as his model girlfriend could not keep her hands off Romeo as she plants a kiss on his cheek

The pair both looked cosy in black jumpers as they put on an animated display sticking their tongues out and beaming for the camera.

Blonde beauty Mia wore her short light tresses in her classic cropped style and accessorised with gold hoop earrings.

Mia Regan engages in PDA with boyfriend Romeo Beckham in sweet snaps

It comes after it was revealed that the pair stayed in a £155-a-night adults-only log cabin on a working farm to rekindle their romance.

The duo spent Christmas at the remote 'glamping site' in the Lake District - recently named one of the best in the UK.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry to face ‘forensic questioning’ in new bombshell interview?

Prince Harry to face ‘forensic questioning’ in new bombshell interview?
Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ to explore death of mother Diana?

Prince Harry’s memoir ‘Spare’ to explore death of mother Diana?
Holly Willoughby says good bye to 2022 after dramatic 'queue-gate' scandal

Holly Willoughby says good bye to 2022 after dramatic 'queue-gate' scandal
Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘proud’ of each other

Kate Middleton, Prince William ‘proud’ of each other
Kanye West is not dead, as rumours floods internet amid missing

Kanye West is not dead, as rumours floods internet amid missing
Toni Collette breaks her silence on breakup with Dave Galafassi: Read

Toni Collette breaks her silence on breakup with Dave Galafassi: Read
Reese Witherspoon shares new year’s book pick for January 2023: Watch

Reese Witherspoon shares new year’s book pick for January 2023: Watch
Can King Charles, Prince William trust Harry again?

Can King Charles, Prince William trust Harry again?
Keke Palmer reveals about her 2023 goal during her ‘baby moon’ trip: Deets inside

Keke Palmer reveals about her 2023 goal during her ‘baby moon’ trip: Deets inside
Jennifer Garner on how it feels like into first week of 2023: Watch

Jennifer Garner on how it feels like into first week of 2023: Watch
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry devastated as their new show fails to make impact

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry devastated as their new show fails to make impact
Prince Harry talks about reconciliation with 'hint of anger rather than regret'

Prince Harry talks about reconciliation with 'hint of anger rather than regret'