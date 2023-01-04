 
Prince Harry to face ‘forensic questioning’ in new bombshell interview?

Prince Harry sat down for two interviews ahead of the release of his memoir Spare and a royal expert is anticipating more ‘forensic’ questioning of the Duke of Sussex by CBS’ Anderson Cooper and ITV’s Tom Bradby.

Talking to Express UK after snippets from Prince Harry’s recent sit-downs released earlier this week, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliam said that the duke could’ve faced a ‘different type of questioning’ than in his bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey in 2021.

“The question I'm interested in is whether or not what Harry says will be examined forensically,” Fitzwilliam said.

He added: “Oprah never probed and the interview was notorious for the way "their truth" and the truth were conflated. The Netflix docuseries was hagiographic.”

“Will Anderson Cooper on CBS and Tom Bradby for ITV subject Harry to serious, detailed questioning? That would be well worth seeing!” Fitzwilliam concluded.

