Addison Rae's shimmery gown steals the spotlight with boyfriend Omer Feidi in Japan

TikTok star Addison Rae has taekn the limelight in a skin tight shimmery dress in New Year getaway to Japan with current boyfriend Omer Fedi.

Addison Rae turned heads with her fashion statement during her holiday trip in Japan as she posted a photo dump on Instagram, on January 4.

As per People, Addison was dressed in a yellow shimmery dress that had a small turtle neck and floated all the way down her body to the floor, covering her feet and arms fully.

The back of the dress had a diamond-shaped cutout at her shoulders that gave it an alluring touch. To complete her look she had her hair in an updo.







