 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Addison Rae's shimmery gown steals the spotlight with boyfriend Omer Feidi in Japan

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Addison Raes shimmery gown steals the spotlight with boyfriend Omer Feidi in Japan

TikTok star Addison Rae has taekn the limelight in a skin tight shimmery dress in New Year getaway to Japan with current boyfriend Omer Fedi.

Addison Rae turned heads with her fashion statement during her holiday trip in Japan as she posted a photo dump on Instagram, on January 4.

As per People, Addison was dressed in a yellow shimmery dress that had a small turtle neck and floated all the way down her body to the floor, covering her feet and arms fully.

The back of the dress had a diamond-shaped cutout at her shoulders that gave it an alluring touch. To complete her look she had her hair in an updo.



More From Entertainment:

Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Oscar-winning film, released on bail

Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Oscar-winning film, released on bail

Royal family rejects Prince Harry's new claims as King Charles eager to reconcile with Duke

Royal family rejects Prince Harry's new claims as King Charles eager to reconcile with Duke
Michelle Williams explains why she doesn't watch her own movies

Michelle Williams explains why she doesn't watch her own movies
Marilee Feibig lambasts T.J. Holmes for lack of 'respect and sensitivity' on affair with Amy Bach

Marilee Feibig lambasts T.J. Holmes for lack of 'respect and sensitivity' on affair with Amy Bach
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry upset as their new series fails to make top 10 Chart

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry upset as their new series fails to make top 10 Chart
Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channelling animals for Babylon movie

Margot Robbie makes shocking revelation about channelling animals for Babylon movie
Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement

Selena Gomez sends best wishes to pals Aaron Carpenter, Connar Franklin on engagement

Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty

Sydney Sweeney expresses happiness after becoming the new face of Armani Beauty
Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a 'Legend' in a sweet birthday wish

Zach Braff says ex Florence Pugh is a 'Legend' in a sweet birthday wish
Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II

Meghan Markle, Prince Harry's first plan foiled by Queen Elizabeth II
Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt

Georgina Rodriguez shows off her knockout legs in cream miniskirt
Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'

Gabrielle Union says her marriage with Chris Howard was 'dysfunctional from Day One'