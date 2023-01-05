 
entertainment
Thursday Jan 05 2023
By
Web Desk

Nelson Mandela granddaughter mocks Meghan Markle: 'She has never even met him'

By
Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter is calling out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for using the philanthropist to earn more money.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who mentioned Mandela in their Netflix documentary are mocked for their naivety.

Speaking to The Australian, Ndileka Mandela admitted to the "deeply upsetting and tedious" step that the couple has taken to use her grandfather to fund life in US.

She said: "What relevance does grandad’s life have with his?”

The 57-year-old added: "I don’t believe he nor Meghan have ever properly met granddad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting.

"I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather’s quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them.

More From Entertainment:

Prince Harry says William 'grabbed him' and 'knocked him to ground' over Meghan

Prince Harry says William 'grabbed him' and 'knocked him to ground' over Meghan
Harry and Meghan give Kate and William a taste of their own medicine

Harry and Meghan give Kate and William a taste of their own medicine

'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc mourns the death of his friend Ken Bloc

'Friends' star Matt LeBlanc mourns the death of his friend Ken Bloc

As Harry prepares to publish 'Spare', Kate and William fans pin their hopes on 'Revenge II'

As Harry prepares to publish 'Spare', Kate and William fans pin their hopes on 'Revenge II'

King Charles ‘disloyalty’ towards Camilla laid bare with ‘bad temper’

King Charles ‘disloyalty’ towards Camilla laid bare with ‘bad temper’
Kate Middleton could end up paying price for Prince Harry's honesty says expert

Kate Middleton could end up paying price for Prince Harry's honesty says expert

Camilla holds pen ‘more elegantly’ than her husband King Charles: Expert

Camilla holds pen ‘more elegantly’ than her husband King Charles: Expert
King Charles III 'adultery' with Camilla could hinder upcoming coronation: Expert

King Charles III 'adultery' with Camilla could hinder upcoming coronation: Expert
Prince Philip told Kate Middleton ‘you are not celebrity’ as she married Prince William

Prince Philip told Kate Middleton ‘you are not celebrity’ as she married Prince William
Queen Elizabeth had ‘sparkle in her eyes’ after pantomime with Prince Philip

Queen Elizabeth had ‘sparkle in her eyes’ after pantomime with Prince Philip
'Meghan Markle became scapegoat for royal family'

'Meghan Markle became scapegoat for royal family'

Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Oscar-winning film, released on bail

Taraneh Alidoosti, star of Oscar-winning film, released on bail