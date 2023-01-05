Nelson Mandela granddaughter mocks Meghan Markle: 'She has never even met him'

Nelson Mandela's granddaughter is calling out Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for using the philanthropist to earn more money.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, who mentioned Mandela in their Netflix documentary are mocked for their naivety.

Speaking to The Australian, Ndileka Mandela admitted to the "deeply upsetting and tedious" step that the couple has taken to use her grandfather to fund life in US.

She said: "What relevance does grandad’s life have with his?”



The 57-year-old added: "I don’t believe he nor Meghan have ever properly met granddad, maybe when Harry was young at Buckingham Palace, but they are using his quotations in the documentary to draw in people and make millions without the Mandela family benefiting.

"I know the Nelson Mandela Foundation has supported the initiative but people have stolen grandfather’s quotes for years and have used his legacy because they know his name sells – Harry and Meghan are no different from them.