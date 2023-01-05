 
Showbiz
Thursday Jan 05 2023
Web Desk

Hina Khawaja Bayat's husband Roger Bayat dies

Web Desk

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Hina Bayat's husband was suffering from cancer

Pakistan’s renowned actress Hina Khawaja Bayat’s husband Roger Bayat dies after battling with his years-long cancer.

The saddening news was shared by one of the notable Pakistani directors Haseeb Hassan.

Hina Khawaja Bayats husband Roger Bayat dies

The news came out as a shock for Hina’s fans and well-wisher who, after hearing the new, offered their condolences to her.

Hina Khawaja Bayat is a popular senior artist of the entertainment industry who has worked in numerous hit drama serials namely: Zindagi Gulzar Hai, Shehr-e-zaat, and Humsafar. 

