Ryan Seacrest's account contradicted by Andy Cohen on NY Eve

Andy Cohen has denied Ryan Seacrest's claims that he ignored him on New Year's Eve.



Both presenters, Cohen and Seacrest, hosted CNN and ABC's respective coverage of the evening almost 10 feet away from each other in New York's Times Square.

Later, the host of American Idol told his Live! with Kelly and Ryan co-host Kelly Ripa that Cohen ignored him despite waving him.

Seacrest claimed that while Cooper "turned around" and told him to "have a good show", however, the CNN host "did not turn around".

However, The Andy Cohen Diaries author contradicted the account, saying he had intentionally ignored Seacrest's greeting.

"I didn't see Anderson turn around and wave," Cohen explained on the Andy Cohen Live podcast.

"Usually if [Cooper's] waving at Ryan, he'll say to me, 'Hey, there's Ryan,'" Cohen said. "And then I'll turn around and wave, or I'll say, 'There's Ryan,' but he didn't do that."

Cohen's radio show guest John Hill again asked, "So you didn't purposely not say hi to Ryan?"

"No, I didn't see him," Cohen said.

In 2021's NYE broadcast, inebriated Cohen dissed Ryan on-air, "If you look behind me, you'll see Ryan Seacrest's group of losers performing. I'm sorry but if you're watching ABC, you're watching nothing."

Cohen later apologised, saying he "regrets" criticizing the ABC broadcast, and called Seacrest "a great guy".