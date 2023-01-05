Mila Kunis gives perfect reaction after being mistaken for Megan Fox

Mila Kunis had a hilarious response to a fan who confused her for Megan Fox.

A short video clip from September has resurfaced on the internet, showing the Luckiest Girl Alive actress, 39, signing autographs after exiting Jimmy Kimmel Live! in New York City.

While Kunis was seen responding to a crowd of admirers, one fan was seen asking her to sign a poster of the Jennifer's Body actress.

"I love her! That's Megan Fox," Kunis told an excited fan. "She's fantastic, and the fact that you thought I was her -- but I love that you thought that I was her."

Kunis was wearing a face mask outside the studio as she signed posters and photos while speaking to fans. She also posed for a selfie before exiting Kimmel's NYC studios.



Kunis previously landed in a celeb mix-up back in September 2021 after Sarah Hyland was mistaken for her on the red carpet at the Golden Globes.

Hyland recounted the incident during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. "It still happens," the Modern Family actress admitted at the time.

"I mean, I met her 10 years ago. I was very excited to meet her. I was such a massive fan, and everyone always told me that I looked like her, but the first time I met her, she's like, 'I get confused as you all the time, and I love it, I take it as a compliment because you're younger than I am. So, sometimes I go along with it.'"