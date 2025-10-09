 
Geo News

Orlando Bloom panicking as he tries to regain position in Hollywood: Source

Orlando Bloom is reportedly trying hard to make an industry return post Katy Perry split

By
Web Desk
|

October 09, 2025

Photo: Orlando Bloom panicking as he tries to regain position in Hollywood: Source
Photo: Orlando Bloom panicking as he tries to regain position in Hollywood: Source

Orlando Bloom is reportedly actively strategizing his next big Hollywood move.

According to RadarOnline.com, the actor has been quietly networking and planning behind the scenes to reignite his career.

"He's aware that the industry has changed," a source shared. 

"He's not getting the same level of offers as before," the source claimed. 

They went on to explain, "So for him, going back to Pirates isn't just nostalgia," adding, "it's strategy, and essential for his bank balance."

Bloom's once-thriving career, fueled by hits like The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, has slowed in recent years.

While some reports claimed he is ready to leave Hollywood behind, others say he’s determined to stay relevant. 

“He had some wild times in Miami in his bachelor heyday and loves the idea of meeting a sexy Florida local and building up a whole new power base while he's at it,” an insider teased.

Selena Gomez marks major milestone after wedding
Selena Gomez marks major milestone after wedding
David Beckham's hilarious reaction to 'Victoria's husband' label delights fans
David Beckham's hilarious reaction to 'Victoria's husband' label delights fans
Justin Bieber's fixation on guns leaves his loved ones 'unsettled'
Justin Bieber's fixation on guns leaves his loved ones 'unsettled'
Victoria Beckham recalls painful incident from school
Victoria Beckham recalls painful incident from school
Who is Hugh Grant's wife Anna?
Who is Hugh Grant's wife Anna?
Taylor Swift talks about the idea behind 'Elizabeth Taylor' video
Taylor Swift talks about the idea behind 'Elizabeth Taylor'
Orlando Bloom trying to get Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley on board: Report
Orlando Bloom trying to get Johnny Depp, Keira Knightley on board: Report
Rhea Seehorn in a fix in 'Pluribus' official teaser video
Rhea Seehorn in a fix in 'Pluribus' official teaser