Photo: Orlando Bloom panicking as he tries to regain position in Hollywood: Source

Orlando Bloom is reportedly actively strategizing his next big Hollywood move.

According to RadarOnline.com, the actor has been quietly networking and planning behind the scenes to reignite his career.

"He's aware that the industry has changed," a source shared.

"He's not getting the same level of offers as before," the source claimed.

They went on to explain, "So for him, going back to Pirates isn't just nostalgia," adding, "it's strategy, and essential for his bank balance."

Bloom's once-thriving career, fueled by hits like The Lord of the Rings and Pirates of the Caribbean, has slowed in recent years.

While some reports claimed he is ready to leave Hollywood behind, others say he’s determined to stay relevant.

“He had some wild times in Miami in his bachelor heyday and loves the idea of meeting a sexy Florida local and building up a whole new power base while he's at it,” an insider teased.