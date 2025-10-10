Emma Heming Willis trying to stay strong for daughters as Bruce's condition worsens?

Photo: Emma Heming Willis' rare fears amid Bruce's illness laid bare

Emma Heming Willis is reportedly doing everything in her power to remain positive for her children as her husband, Bruce Willis, continues to battle dementia.

As fans know, Willis was diagnosed with aphasia in 2022, which led to his retirement from acting.

The following year, his family confirmed he had been diagnosed with frontotemporal dementia.

Heming shares two daughters, Mabel Ray and Evelyn Penn, with the Die Hard star.

According to RadarOnline.com, the model and entrepreneur has been holding her family together through the painful ordeal.

"Their daughters are still so young, and from the start, Emma has made it her mission to stay upbeat and sunny for them so that Bruce's illness doesn't totally take over their childhood."

"He would never want that," a source said.

A previous report from the outlet noted that the 70-year-old actor has “lost nearly all independence.”

Other than this, Heming has been under “huge pressure” as she juggles caring for the actor while also being given the authority to oversee his vast fortune.

