Thursday Jan 05 2023
Brad Pitt not flirting with other girls as Ines De Ramon romance heats up

Thursday Jan 05, 2023

Brad Pitt has stopped flirting with other women as a source close to actor reveals his relationship with Ines De Ramon may become official.

An insider spilt to Us Weekly that the duo has "been hanging out a ton, taking in art shows in L.A. and jamming to music and watching movies over at his place.”

“He’s been cooking for her, they work out and go on hikes, go over projects they both have and bounce ideas off each other too,” the insider added.

“Brad has gone from seeing this as a fling to wanting to spend all his time with her,” the insider revealed, adding that Pitt may consider to make it official.

“The other girls he was flirting with or considering as dates have all gradually disappeared. It seems just a matter of time before they’re officially exclusive,” the source said.

However, the insider said that friends of the Bullet Train star like the jewelry designer and believe she could be “perfect for him” only if he is really serious about her.

“Nobody’s disputing Ines is a cool, smart and very likable character,” the source said. “She’s a great match for Brad if he’s serious about making it last.”


