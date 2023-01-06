Elle King's health seems back on track as she shares an assuring post on health: Find out

Elle King recently shared that her health is getting back on track after receiving internal injury back in November 2022.

In an interview with Entertainment Tonight, Elle King opened up on the concussion and amnesia she got from falling down the stairs.

"I was walking down our steps in the middle of the night, to make a bottle, and I slipped and knocked myself unconscious," Elle began.

"I can laugh now, because I'm doing a lot better, but it was a very intense thing. They said I got amnesia and got post-concussion syndrome," she continued.

The Ex's and Oh's singer is currently doing a lot of physical therapy and "a lot of stretches," and trying to catch up on quiet time, "which has never been my strong suit," she jokingly shared.

Speaking up on his child's health, she revealed "the baby is totally fine, and I'm doing a lot better."

Elle told the outlet, "What I love about Nashville is the community that I haven't really had in any of the last multiple cities that I've lived in, even if I've had a bunch of friends."

"There's something beautiful about this city and my friends and my music family, they all totally gathered around me and were all so supportive and showed up for me and helped me with the baby," she added further.