Friday Jan 06 2023
BTS concert film 'Yet To Come' to hit Pakistani cinemas next month: Report

Friday Jan 06, 2023

K-pop sensational band BTS is all set to screen in Pakistan with their concert film 'BTS: Yet To Come In Busan' next month.

A cinema chain Cinepax, taking to its social media account on December 4, shared the poster of the BTS historic concert 'BTS: Yet To Come In Busan.'

The movie version of the BTS concert will be released on February 1, 2023. However, Cinepax has yet to announce when a concert is going to be available.

Recently, BTS officials announced that the historic Busan concert 'BTS: Yet To Come In Busan' will be recreated into a cinema version and will release via multiplex theaters in over 110 countries around the world, titled ‘BTS: Yet To Come In Cinema'.

Earlier in October, the K-pop band held a Busan concert to promote the upcoming World Expo event which is going to be held in South Korea in 2030.

