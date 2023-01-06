 
entertainment
Friday Jan 06 2023
By
Web Desk

HBO ‘The Last Of Us’ premier episode to have early screening in selected cinemas

By
Web Desk

Friday Jan 06, 2023

HBO ‘The Last Of Us’ will have 3 days earlier screening in selected cinemas
HBO ‘The Last Of Us’ will have 3 days earlier screening in selected cinemas

HBOThe Last of Us premier episode will hit limited theatres for special screening 3 days ahead of its actual release on the giant.

The show will then release on HBO and HBO Max, The Last of Us is based on the award-winning video game with the same name.

It follows the survivors Joel and Ellie who went through an apocalyptic in United States, which was the result of a deadly fungal virus outbreak.

The Last of Us is often referred by audiences and critics as one of the most cinematic games ever made.

Following that sentiment, HBO is sending the new series to theaters. The Last of Us official account on Twitter shared a new poster having information on how audiences can watch the show on the big screen.

As per the poster, The Last of Us premiere, with the runtime of 85 minutes, will have a special early screening for fans on January 12, three days before the series' television debut.

The early screening is taking place in New York City's Angelika Theater and fans must be at least 18 years old to sign up for a chance to participate in the screenings.

More From Entertainment:

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emily's look

Netflix ‘Emily in Paris’ makeup artist tells how she came up with Emily's look
Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online

Andrew Tate’s video beating his ex-girlfriend resurfaces online
Kylie Jenner fans think she has parted ways with beau Travis Scott

Kylie Jenner fans think she has parted ways with beau Travis Scott

Prince Harry broke military code of conduct with Afghanistan claim: Veteran

Prince Harry broke military code of conduct with Afghanistan claim: Veteran
Billie Eilish admits binge watching ‘The Office’ over 30 times

Billie Eilish admits binge watching ‘The Office’ over 30 times

Prince Harry, late Queen spoke ‘at length’ days before her death

Prince Harry, late Queen spoke ‘at length’ days before her death
Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘furious’

Prince Harry leaves brother Prince William ‘furious’
Prince Harry reveals he learned of Queen’s death online: DETAILS

Prince Harry reveals he learned of Queen’s death online: DETAILS
Kim Kardashian ‘insecure’ daughter North seeks her attention via social media

Kim Kardashian ‘insecure’ daughter North seeks her attention via social media

Prince Harry brands brother Prince William his ‘archnemesis’ in 'Spare'

Prince Harry brands brother Prince William his ‘archnemesis’ in 'Spare'
Andrew Tate removed from Big Brother in 2016 amid sexual assault allegations

Andrew Tate removed from Big Brother in 2016 amid sexual assault allegations

Madonna sends love from Kenya, drops latest family pictures from Africa tour

Madonna sends love from Kenya, drops latest family pictures from Africa tour