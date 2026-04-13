Katy Perry accused of sexual assault by Ruby Rose

Ruby Rose has leveled serious allegations against Katy Perry, claiming the pop star sexually assaulted her nearly two decades ago.

The actor and model made the accusation in a series of posts on Threads, where she recounted the incident and explained why she had stayed silent until now.

“Katy Perry sexually assaulted me at Spice Market nightclub in Melbourne. Who gives a shit what she thinks,” Rose wrote, responding to a post about Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance.

Rose elaborated further, saying Perry’s influence over her immigration status played a role in her silence, “She agreed to help me get my U.S. visa. I didn’t know how to handle it, so I made it a funny little drunk story.”

Reflecting on the long delay in speaking out, Rose added, “Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes.”

The allegations have reignited criticism of Perry’s past behavior, including a resurfaced incident involving Justin Bieber.

One viral post on X (formerly Twitter) recalled, “Not shocking Katy Perry publicly assaulted a 16-year-old Justin Bieber onstage and he literally was calling out for someone to help him and they laughed at him getting forcibly touched by her.”

As of now, Perry has not publicly responded to Rose’s claims.

The accusations have sparked widespread debate, adding to ongoing conversations in the entertainment industry about consent, accountability, and the challenges faced by those speaking out against powerful figures.