Nicole Kidman shares how mom's passing brought major transformation to life

Nicole Kidman shifts career path after mother's passing and Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman’s life has been significantly altered after her mother’s passing in September 2024, and while she is grieving her loss the actress has taken a big decision regarding her career.

The 58-year-old actress is learning to become a death doula to provide solace to people like her mom, Janelle Ann Kidman, in their last days.

The Babygirl star talked about her new career pathway during a talk at the University of San Francisco's War Memorial Gym on Saturday, April 11, telling the investigative journalist and USF graduate Vicky Nguyen that it "may sound a little weird," but she was inspired to take this step after her mom passed at 84.

"As my mother was passing, she was lonely, and there was only so much the family could provide," Kidman told attendees, as reported by the San Francisco Chronicle.

The Nine Perfect Strangers actress continued, "Between my sister and I, we have so many children and our careers and our work, and wanting to take care of her because my father wasn't in the world anymore, and that's when I went, ‘I wish there was these people in the world that were there to sit impartially and just provide solace and care.' "

Kidman explained that she will be learning to support people through their last times and make their transition to the next life easier.

The Big Little Lies actress has been vocal about her grief after her mom passed away, and she lost both of her parents as her father Dr. Antony Kidman passed away earlier in 2014.

Kidman shared that she felt as if she had lost a "compass" and a "major guide" in her life after the passing of her mom.