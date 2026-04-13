Katy Perry brings Justin Trudeau to star-studded event with ex Orlando Bloom

Trudeau and Perry began dating shortly after her split from Bloom after nine years

Katy Perry and Justin Trudeau have had an eventful weekend, with a cameo from her ex-fiance Orlando Bloom.

A day before the lovebirds attended Coachella, Perry and Trudeau were spotted at a star-studded Netflix event, which was also attended by Bloom, according to People magazine. The trio all showed up to the Beef Season 2 Montecito Tastemaker event on Friday April 10, hosted at Netflix boss Ted Sarandos’ home.

Trudeau, 54, cosied up to Perry, 41, as they posed for photos together. Meanwhile, Bloom, 49, also posed separately at the event in a laid-back black ensemble.

It remains unclear whether the former couple crossed paths during the evening.

Perry and Bloom ended their on-and-off nine-year relationship in July 2025 after a six-year engagement, though they continue to co-parent their daughter Daisy Dove.

Perry’s relationship with Trudeau, however, appears to be going strong. The pair were first linked in mid-2025 and made their public debut later that year during her birthday celebrations in Paris.

Since then, they’ve been spotted side by side at multiple events — including Coachella weekend one day two.

Perry even gave fans a glimpse into their dynamic, sharing a sweet photo of the two holding hands at the festival, along with a video of them swaying together in the crowd.

In one photo, the couple sat down on a step to munch on some Chinese food.