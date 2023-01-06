 
Claire Foy disapproving of 'The Crown' co-star Matt Smith in 'House of the Dragon'

Claire Foy isn't too proud of her The Crown co-star Matt Smith's role in House of the Dragon.

Claire Foy, who played young Queen Elizabeth opposite Matt Smith's Prince Philip in The Crown, didn't like his role as the unpleasant Prince Daemon Targaryen.

According to Daily Mail, "I've watched all of [it]. It took a huge amount of commitment, which waned towards the end."

"I was a very committed friend [of his character] but I disagreed with him in many scenes," she continued.

The 38 year old admitted, "I then had to tell [Smith] that I found them disgusting to watch."

Matt's character becomes involved in an incestous relationship, with a young Princess Rhaenyra Targaryen (Milly Alcock) in House of the Dragon.

