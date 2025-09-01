Pierce Brosnan talks about ‘wonderful’ aspect of life

Pierce Brosnan just exclaimed that he feels “wonderful” to be still working.

The 72-year-old actor has no complains about ageing and believes getting older is a "gift," particularly when he still gets offered multiple movie roles.

He told The Independent: “I have become [an OAP].”

"One grows into one’s years, and that is a gift in itself. It’s wonderful at the age of 72 to have had a career and to still find employment,” the Mama Mia! star added.

Working on his latest upcoming film, The Thursday Murder Club, Pierce revealed that he enjoyed a “glorious summer” as he compared similarities between him and his character, Red Ron.

He said: “Ron and I are joined at the hip in some respects.

“He has gone out into the trenches fighting for the cause. As an actor, I’ve gone out and done the same in the world of environmental activism. I know what it’s like to go up against ‘the man’, to protest, to be part of the endeavour to do well by your fellow man, your environment, whether it be oceans or old-growth trees,” the GoldenEye actor mentioned.

Pierce also believes that the younger generation are not "protesting enough" and even though he wants more people to speak up, he understands why it has become difficult.

“This generation is not protesting enough. It seems to have kind of lost a voice for speaking out against what is happening, whether it be in politics or the environment, or life,” he said, adding, “But the restrictions now are quite severe. You can feel the manacle of power.”

He further stated: "But nevertheless, I think, if one keeps hope and faith alive, that the pendulum will swing back to an equilibrium of dignity and compassion for each other.”

After starring in Tomorrow Never Dies (1997), The World Is Not Enough (1999) and Die Another Day (2002), the famous James Bond movies, Pierce has revealed he would love to return to the role.

When asked of his return following Daniel Criag’s exit, he replied, “Well, that’s a good question.”

“Richard Osman was saying the same thing, ironically, this morning, and I don’t know Richard that well, but he waxed lyrical about my being an older Bond... It’s very possible. They know where to find me,” Pierce Brosnan concluded.