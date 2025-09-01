Pamela Anderson spills secret to remaining ‘joyful'

Pamela Anderson reveals how to stay ‘joyful’

Pamela Anderson just revealed how she stays “joyful.”

The 58-year-old former Baywatch icon, who is also the Global Brand Ambassador for Pandora, explained she doesn’t listen to stylists and loves accessorizing her outfits with jewels and sparkly gems.

"I don’t listen to too many stylists... I mean, it’s always going to be a little bit of a miss with me, but that’s part of my charm...” Anderson told Grazia magazine.

The Barb Wire actress continued, "I want it to be joyful. I’ve been accessorising with all the Pandora jewellery, even in the movie [The Naked Gun].”

"Growing up, my mom was bedazzled from head to toe and she gets sparklier the older she gets. But she didn’t have money, she had costume jewellery,” she recalled, adding, "And I feel it’s nice to [work with] a brand that’s accessible. Everyone wants to be Elizabeth Taylor, but I’m not, I’m a Pandora girl."

Previously, Anderson had admitted she never a bog fan of jewellery, but she's started "loading up" in recent years.

"Well, I’ve just started my whole jewellery [journey] in this chapter of my life,” she told Glamor magazine, adding, "It’s funny because I look at my mom, who is bedazzled from head to toe. I was like: 'It’s a bit much, Mom', but now I find myself loading up on jewellery."

"I’m not a real trend follower, and I’m a little rebellious. Wear what you want. Wear what you want. And jewellery is a good way to express yourself - makeup, no makeup, whatever you want to do,” The Last Showgirl star mentioned.

"We say more with our presentation than we do with our words - it all kind of goes together. If you want to be in a good mood, wear something fun, put some jewellery on. It all helps. It accentuates your mood,” Pamela Anderson concluded.