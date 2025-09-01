Aubrey Plaza spills the tea on her daring heist at White House

Aubrey Plaza's secret White House crime spree comes to light

Aubrey Plaza has confessed she was scolded after sneaking something off Joe Biden’s desk during filming at the White House.

The 41-year-old American actress and comedian went to her erstwhile Parks and Recreation costar Amy Poehler’s podcast Good Hang, where she called to mind the cast’s tour of the White House, revealing she once took some notes from then Vice President Joe Biden.

For the unversed, the Parks and Recreation cast was given a tour of the West Wing after Biden made two cameos in the fifth season and in the series finale.

Plaza shared, "I saw a little, like, vice president-monogrammed notebook piece of paper that said, like, 'Aubrey Plaza' and then, like, three facts about me.”

The White Lotus star and former president Biden hail from the same hometown, Wilmington, the most populous city in the U.S. state of Delaware, and that fact was written in his notes about her.

However, showrunner Michael Schur scolded Plaza for stealing the notes, asserting, “you cannot steal” from the vice president’s desk.

She recollected, "I was like, 'Oh, shut up, Mike.’ And he was like, 'We're literally in the White House.' And I was like, 'We are?'"

Poehler clarified Plaza was not caught because of the fact that the White House has little security in its rooms.

"It is weird how janky the White House actually is,” the host quipped.