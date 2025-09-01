Susan Olsen reveals who fixed her 'uncool' feelings for 'The Brady Bunch'

Susan Olsen exposes her true feelings for 'The Brady Bunch'

Susan Olsen recently got candid and opened up about how she would think of The Brady Bunch until these rock stars stepped in and changed her mind.

For the unversed, the 64-year-old American actress, who played Cindy Brady in the show, felt relieved after the show’s final season aired in 1974.

Olsen walked down the memory lane for PEOPLE magazine and articulated her thoughts by admitting that she still thinks The Brady Bunch “jumped the shark” in the concluding season, which was “uncool” and not “cute.”

Notably, becoming a mother and meeting a couple of rock stars made her change her perspective. Also, she thought about Carol Brady and Mike Brady, her onscreen mom and dad and understood it was their right to parent as they would after welcoming her son, Michael Markwell, in 1997.

Olsen quipped, “This show that had been very uncool when it first ended, and I was still trying to be an actress, and I had this show following me around. Now, to me, it's almost like a gentle guidebook for how to have a happy family. It's simple, but that's why it's been so successful. The simple messages ring true, because they are true.”

Motherhood helped her see the value of the family show. The Black Crowes played a crucial role in helping her see it was “cool” when she remembered meeting some members of the band at an MTV event.

Olsen recollected, “Chris Robinson comes to me and he is going, ‘Our drummer would be in tears if he were here to meet you.’”

“He said, ‘He went to see you guys in concert when he was a kid. He has one of those pictures that you guys sold at your concert that says I Saw The Brady Bunch Live in Concert. He's got it on his wall.’ He then goes, ‘This is so cool to meet you.’ I'm going, whoa, whoa, whoa. Wait, a rock star is telling me it's cool to meet me?” she shared.

“Sebastian Bach set me straight. He said to me, 'Dude, you're a part of people's childhood, and you’re a good part. How could that ever be bad?’ He’s right. What could ever be bad about that?” Olsen said.